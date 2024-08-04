Social Media Star Mr. HotSpot Offers to Clear Drake and Lil Yachty’s ‘Super Soak’ Song If They Rerecord His Clean Reference Track

Social media star Mr. HotSpot has offered to clear Drake and Lil Yachty's "Super Soak" song but only if they rerecord his clean reference track.

On Saturday (Aug. 3), social media influencer Mr. HotSpot broke his silence and hopped on TikTok to explain why he didn't clear Drake and Lil Yachty's collaborative track "Super Soak," which features a sample of HotSpot's viral song, "Goodness Gracious."

In the clip, which can be viewed below, Mr. HotSpot revealed that he sent Drizzy and Lil Boat a clean reference track for them to rerecord for a revised version of their song. If they rerecord over the clean reference they were sent, Mr. HotSpot will clear the track.

HotSpot, who is a singer and avid basketball player, explained that since he works with children, he has to make sure the song is clean so parents won't be upset that their kids are listening to explicit lyrics. He asked fans to patiently wait for Drake and Yachty to rerecord the song.

"We sent it in [reference track], they got it today and them boys are about to turn up" HotSpot said in the video. "We ain't trying to hold them back from nothin'," he added. "But we just needed the morals correct, that's all."

Regarding HotSpot's perspective on Drake and Yachty's unreleased "Super Soak" song, which was leaked on Kai Cenat's Twitch streaming platform last week, it does feature some explicit and risqué lyrics.

In one line, the 6 God raps, "S.O.D. (S.O.D.), super soak (Super soaker)/She was a h*e, but I ain't gon' judge, 'cause that was way before." Meanwhile, Yachty raps about sipping codeine and calls women the B-word.

In short, Drizzy and Boat's song is not for children.

Lil Yachty Admits He Leaked "Super Soak" to Kai Cenat

On a recent episode of the Flagrant podcast, Lil Yachty talked about his "Super Soak" track with Drake and admitted that he gave the song to popular Twitch streamer Kai Cenat to leak on his show. The Atlanta rhymer told Andrew Schulz and his crew on the podcast that "Super Soak" won't be released because Mr. HotSpot wouldn't clear a sample.

"I sent a song to Kai to leak," Yachty explained at the 56-minute mark in the video below. "We couldn't get the sample cleared so I just let Kai play it."

Schulz then asked if the song was ever coming out.

"No, but it's everywhere," Yachty said, before adding that the sample came from Mr. HotSpot's tune "Goodness Gracious." Lil Boat then shared why HotSpot chose not to give him clearance. "He went down like a Christian path...it was crazy, everyone was like, 'Are you serious?'" Yachty explained.

However, it looks like a refined version of "Super Soak" is in the works and, hopefully, it will be released soon.

