Drake Posts Funny Video of His Impersonator and Uses Kendrick Lamar Lyric as Comment

Drake recently poked fun at himself in his latest post on Instagram Story. The Canadian rap superstar shared a funny video of a Drake impersonator and quoted one of Kendrick Lamar's memorable lines from "Not Like Us."

On Saturday (July 27), Drake jumped on his Instagram Story and reposted a funny video of a Drizzy impersonator and quoted one of Kendrick Lamar's quotable lyrics from his Drake diss track, "Not Like Us."

In the clip below, the rather stocky Drake impersonator is performing "Hotline Bling" in a boxing gym in New York City. The OVO imitator does a pretty good job of mimicking Drizzy's moves, including the back foot stomp he did in the song's music video.

The video was shot by popular social media filmmaker @newyorknico who joked in the caption, "@champagnepapi played a surprise show at a boxing gym tonight for @dreambabypress."

The Drake copy is @johndour25 on Instagram and it appears he performs gigs as a Drake impersonator.

Drake caught wind of the video and reposted the clip along with the caption, "Sometimes you gotta pop out," which is a quotable line from K-Dot's "Not Like Us."

In 2021, there was another Drake impersonator who claimed that he was pocketing $5,000 per gig as the fake Drizzy. The man, formerly known as IzzyDrake, once fooled tourists in Miami of being the real Toronto rapper.

But Drake is not the only hip-hop artist who has an unrelated look-alike. Both DJ Khaled and Lil Durk have real-life doppelgängers as well. Check them out below.

