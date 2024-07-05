Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Not Like Us’ Video Easter Eggs – From the Obvious to the Absurd

After weeks of anticipation, Kendrick Lamar unleashed his "Not Like Us" music video on the world on Thursday (July 4). As the video continues to get millions of views, fans have noticed tons of hidden Easter eggs scattered throughout the entertaining visual.

Released mere weeks after Kendrick Lamar's explosive Pop Out - Ken & Friends Concert in Inglewood, Calif., the "Not Like Us" video includes tons of hidden gems only eagle-eyed fans who've followed the beef closely will catch. The video currently has 17 million views and counting less than one day after it dropped, and supporters are spending a lot of time with the entertaining visual.

"Not Like Us," the last of the diss tracks K-Dot dropped in his lyrical back-and-forth with Drake back in May. The song has emerged as not only one of the greatest diss tracks of all time, but the song of the summer after it debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The song still sits comfortably within the Top 10 at No. 3. The word on the streets is that Kendrick is also prepping a new album, so this might be the beginning of an exciting new rollout as well.

So as rap fans continue to play detective with the new "Not Like Us" video, there are plenty of obvious Easter eggs and a few pieces that seem pretty far-fetched. Here are all the Easter eggs scattered throughout the Kendrick Lamar "Not Like Us" music video, from the obvious to the most absurd.

Check out all the Easter eggs in Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" music video, and watch the video below.

See Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" Video Easter Eggs

Watch Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" Music Video