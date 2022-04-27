Lil Durk’s Daughter Was Hilariously Confused by His Look-Alike Perkio, Durk’s Fiancée India Royale Says

Lil Durk's look-alike resembles the rapper so much that he fooled Durkio and India Royale's young daughter.

On Tuesday (April 26), replica Durk, who goes by the name Perkio, had the internet going nuts after 6ix9ine posted a video on Instagram giving the visibly uncomfortable Perkio a jacket with King Von's picture on it. Perkio's subsequent denouncing of the video also went viral. The moment caught on camera also caught the eye of Durk's fiancée, India Royale, who showed it to their 3-year-old daughter Willow and got a hilarious reaction.

"Willow talking about why Daddy talking like that😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭👍🏼😭😭 I am crying," India tweeted, along with faux Lil Durk's explanation video.

"Idk why I never thought to show her him before this to see what she would say. But I was just strolling my TL and started watching the video and she looked and said that. 😭 This girl always have me in tears," India wrote in a follow-up tweet.

When a Twitter user asked India how she reacted, India responded, "I laughed and said girl that’s not your daddy. She said that is daddy. I said Willow look at him close that’s not your daddy. So she just looked and didn’t say none. Clearly she ain’t see none wrong. 😭😭😭."

Another Twitter user suggested India show Willow a side-by-side photo of Lil Durk and Perkio, which India obliged.

"Willow said 'they best friends?'" Durk's future wife responded. "I pointed at Durk and ask who was he she said 'Daddy'. I pointed at the other boy and asked she said 'Durk'. Then I asked each again and she repeated it. 😭 Sky said 'he has a twin?' 😭😭😭."

Lil Durk is quite familiar with Perkio. The Chicago rapper commissioned Perk to appear in his "Blocklist" video earlier this month. On Tuesday, the young man was seemingly used as a pawn by 6ix9ine, who posted the aforementioned video to get under Durk's skin.

Perkio claims he was duped into meeting with 6ix9ine by YouTuber SteveWillDoIt and subsequently ambushed by Tekashi and crew when he went to meet with Steve. Steve and 6ix9ine claim Perkio was complicit in the video and even pocketed $7,000 for his appearance.