Lil Durk Claims He Charges $350,000 for a Feature Verse If He Doesn’t Know Who You Are

Lil Durk doesn't offer the homie discount when it comes to the price he charges to do a guest verse.

During an appearance on the Full Send podcast, which premiered on YouTube on Wednesday (March 23), Durk revealed that if he doesn't know you, you have to pay a little shy of half of a million dollars if you want him to bless your track with his bars.

When one of the podcast cohosts, Bob Menery, asked Lil Durk how much he'd have to pay if he wanted a verse from the Chicago rapper, Durkio replied, "If I don't know you? I ain't gon' lie, I gotta go $350,000. I got receipts."

After the other hosts on the show appeared to be flabbergasted by Lil Durk's feature price, he reiterated that he has receipts to prove that he's charged $350,000 for a verse, presumably for someone he isn't familiar with.

"No, listen," he continued. "You gotta have receipts. ’Cause somebody can come up here just to lie to boost theirselves or...we got receipts."

Durk, however, wouldn't divulge which artist(s) have paid that hefty price tag.

As far as the protocol for getting a Durk verse, he explained that his management is usually contacted.

On the flip side, if the former 2014 XXL Freshman likes you or is a fan of your music, you can very well get a verse for free.

"If I don't know you from a can of paint and the label is talking about they want to spend some money, so it's not really the artist, even though it's their budget," Durk added. "I'ma fuck the label up, bad."

Nearly two years ago, Lil Durk revealed that he upped his price to $100,000 a show, an amount that has likely gone up due to the success of his track "Laugh Now Cry Later" with Drake, his No. 1 joint album Voice of the Heroes with friend and frequent collaborator Lil Baby, his countless features, his own albums, including The Voice deluxe and his recently released 7220 LP, and more.

Or perhaps, Durk's feature price skyrocketed after his label supposedly gave him $40 million. While this amount is unconfirmed, he shared that news via Twitter earlier this month.

Check out Lil Durk speak on how much he charges artists he doesn't know for a verse around the 35:41-mark below.