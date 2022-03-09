Podcast Host Wallo267 Breaks Down in Tears Telling Lil Durk to Leave Street Violence

Lil Durk was given a real heart-to-heart talk during a new interview on the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast.

Today (March 9), Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast hosts Gillie Da Kid and Wallo267 began sharing teaser clips of their upcoming episode with Lil Durk. One of the clips that Gillie shared shows Wallo fighting back tears as he pleaded with Durk to leave street violence alone.

"I'm gonna say some shit... like... this is documented," he began. "I got a Ted Talk [called] I Forgave My Brother's Killer. And I'm saying that to say this: The n***a that killed my brother... My brother died in my brother's arms, in the fuckin' house that we grew up in. They shot my brother and he ran to the house. He died in nanny's arms when she opened the door."

Wallo is addressing Durk's ongoing beef with YoungBoy Never Broke Again, which can be traced back to King Von's death in 2020.

Wallo continued: "So, I'm telling you this on some real shit, man. If I don't let that shit go, I wouldn't be right here today. I wouldn't be here for my niece and my nephews, me and Gill wouldn't be doin' this, y'all wouldn't know me. I wouldn't be able to give y'all this game. But I had to let that shit go. And when I let that shit go, n***a, I started to grow. And I started to glow. Now I'm here today."

"It was hard as a muthafucka," the Philadelphia native added. "I'm talkin' 'bout this is my big brother, I shared a cell with him, I shared a bed with him when we was kids. This is little Steve. But I can tell you one thing: I'm out here takin' care of his daughter, paying for her to go school. I'm takin' care of my nephew. Takin' care of my momma and my grandmama. ’Cause I forgave my brother's killer."

"But I understand. I understand what y'all are goin' through. But I love all you young n***as in here," he said tearfully. "I mean that shit. I love you n***as, man. And I hope y'all make it out. I hope y'all make it the fuck out."

"Man, this show crazy," Durk responded. "This muthafucka really droppin' tears for this shit." It appeared that the Chicago rapper was left somewhat speechless by what Wallo said.

Wallo goes on to explain how there are systems in place that keep young Black youth against each other and doesn't allow them to see a larger picture.

In 1997, Wallo, who was 17 at the time, received a 20-year prison sentence for armed robbery. He was released from prison in 2017, and has gone on to be a motivational speaker and podcast host.

You can watch the full clip of Wallo267 giving Lil Durk advice below.