Lil Durk Judge Grants Rapper’s Motion to Sever New Charges From Murder-For-Hire Case

Lil Durk scores a pre-trial victory as a judge grants the rapper's motion to sever new gang-related charges from his murder-for-hire case.

According to documents obtained by XXL on Tuesday (July 14), Judge Michael W. Fitzgerald granted the Chicago rapper's motion to cut prosecutors' newly added racketeering charges related to alleged OTF (Only The Family) gang violence in Chicago. He also ordered Durkio's trial to stay on schedule for an Aug. 20 start date.

In a statement to XXL, Lil Durk's attorney, Drew Findling, was pleased with the judge's decision and stands by his client's innocence in the case.

"We are very happy with the court's order. For 21 months, we have been unwavering in our commitment to Mr. Banks and his innocence and look forward to an Aug. 20, 2026, trial," he said.

Judge Fitzgerald's decision came after a pre-trial hearing held today in Los Angeles. According to a Billboard report, published on Tuesday, the judge admonished prosecutors for adding the racketeering charges back in June while simultaneously requesting another delay in the rapper's already-delayed murder-for-hire trial.

"You think you will have a better chance to win if the Chicago count is tried with the Los Angeles murder. That's obvious," the judge reportedly told lead prosecutor Ian Yanniello during the hearing. "You treat that as a feature. I treat that as a bug."

In the end, Judge Fitzgerald ruled that it would be "much simpler" to have one trial focused only on the Los Angeles murder, and then potentially hold a second trial later on the Violent Crimes in Aid of Racketeering (VICAR) gang counts that prosecutors added in June.

Lil Durk, born Durk Devontay Banks, has been behind bars since October of 2024, when he was arrested and charged with murder-for-hire in connection with the 2022 killing of Quando Rondo's cousin, Saviay’a "Lul Pab" Robinson.

Watch Law&Crime Network's Report: 5 Shocking Updates in the Lil Durk Case You Need to Know

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