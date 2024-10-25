Here Are the Most Shocking Details in Lil Durk’s New Murder-for-Hire Case

Lil Durk is behind bars after being arrested in connection to a murder-for-hire along with five other Chicago men affiliated with his Only The Family collective on Thursday (Oct. 24). Now, the details surrounding his involement in the case have surfaced.

Lil Durk Accused of Ordering Hit on Quando Rondo

On Friday (Oct. 25), XXL obtained the 11-page criminal complaint against Durk, whch was filed in the United States Court for the Southern District of California, that lays out the federal government's case against the 32-year-old rhymer. The Chicago rapper, born Durk Banks, has been charged with conspiracy to use interstate facilities to commit murder-for-hire resulting in death and he is accused of being the mastermind of the murder attempt of Quando Rondo back in August of 2022, which resulted in the death of Quando Rondo's cousin Saviay’a Robinson a.k.a. Lul Pab. See some of the most shocking allegations from the federal affidavit below.

The Allegations:

Authorities label Durk as the leader of Only The Family, and say the group acts "as an association-in-fact of individuals who engage in violence, including murder and assault, at the direction of Banks and to maintain their status in OTF."

On or around the day of King Von's killing, Nov. 6, 2020, Durk placed a monetary bounty on Quando Rondo's head as the result of Von's death coming at the hands of one of Quando's associates, Timothy "Lul Timm" Leeks.

On or around Aug. 18, 2022, Lil Durk and his co-conspirators, including suspects Kavon London Grant, Deandre Dontrell Wilson, Keith Jones, David Brian Lindsey and Asa Houston, found out Quando Rondo was staying in a downtown Los Angeles hotel.

Lil Durk's OTF-related finances—specifically a credit card with ties to the label—was used by Grant to book flights to California and procure rental cars to drive for their stay. In a text message sent to Grant by Durk, the rapper warned: "Don't book no flights under no names involved wit [sic] me."

While four of the suspects caught commercial flights from Chicago to Los Angeles, Durk and Grant flew into L.A. on a private flight the day before the shooting.

Following the arrests of Grant, Wilson, Jones, Lindsey and Houston, Durk booked two international flights to Dubai, United Arab Emirates and Switzerland but did not board the planes. When authorities disovered he booked a third flight heading out of Miami to Italy, they intercercepted him on the way to the airport and arrested him.

Five Men Arrested for Quando Rondo Shooting

Durk's arrest came just hours after Grant, Wilson, Jones, Lindsey and Houston were apprehended in Chicago on Thursday and charged in connection to the California shooting and Saviay’a Robinson's murder. They each face charges of conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire, committing murder-for-hire involving a death and use of a machine gun in a violent crime resulting in death.

Their detailed 18-page indictment lays out the group's cross-country plot to murder Quando Rondo. The group trailed Quando and his team in Los Angeles on Aug. 19, 2022, after finding out what hotel he was staying in and fired on the black Escalade Quando was riding in with his entourage at an L.A. gas station, killing Robinson. Quando was uninjured in the shooting.

XXL has reached out to Lil Durk's team for comment.