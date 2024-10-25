A Detailed Look at How Five Men Affiliated With Lil Durk Allegedly Conspired to Kill Quando Rondo

Over two years after Quando Rondo was the target of a Los Angeles shooting that took the life of his cousin Saviay’a Robinson a.k.a. Lul PAB, federal authorities arrested five Chicago men allegedly affiliated with Lil Durk's Only The Family collective. On Oct. 24, they were taken into custody and indicted on charges including conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire, committing murder-for-hire involving a death and use of a machine gun in a violent crime resulting in death.

The 18-page indictment, filed in the United States Court for the Central District of California, lays out a detailed plot by the men and several co-conspirators to murder Quando in retribution for the 2020 killing of King Von, who was killed Quando's associate following a fight outside an Atlanta lounge. The five men charged with the Quando shooting, Kavon London Grant, Deandre Dontrell Wilson, Keith Jones, David Brian Lindsey and Asa Houston, are currently in federal custody.

Check out a detailed summary of the alleged killers' cross-country plot below.

The Indictment Allegations:

Shortly after King Von's murder on Nov. 6, 2020, an unnamed person known in the indictment as "Co-Conspirator 1" made it clear that he would pay a bounty to anyone who took part in the killing of "T.B." who is presumably Quando Rondo, born Tyquain Bowman, for the death of "D.B.," presumably King Von, born Dayvon Bennett.

On Aug. 18, 2022, the co-conspirators learned that "T.B." was staying at a hotel in Los Angeles. In response, Lindsey, Jones, Wilson, Houston and "Co-Conspirator 2" traveled to Los Angeles with the intent on murdering "D.B." Grant arrived later on a private jet.

The plane tickets and the rental cars the suspects procured were obtained using a credit card associated with OTF.

In Los Angeles, Grant purchased four ski masks from a sporting goods store.

Grant later met with co-conspirators who provided guns for Jones, Lindsey and "Co-Conspirator 2," including firearms modified to shoot automatically.

Grant provided the suspects with two rental cars obtained from a local rental car company, a white BMW sedan and a white Infiniti sedan, and outfitted the cars with fake license plates.

On Aug. 19, 2022, the group traveled to the downtown L.A. hotel where "T.B" was staying.

Traffic camera footage shows the two cars following "T.B." who was riding in a black Cadillac Escalade.

The group tailed "T.B."'s group as they traveled to a marijuana dispensary and a clothing store on Melrose Ave. before committing the shooting at the Beverly Gas Station in the Beverly Grove neighborhood of Los Angeles around 5:30 p.m.

Surveillance footage from the gas stations shows Jones, Lindsey and "Co-Conspirator 2," firing upon "T.B."'s car resulting in the death of "S.R.," presumably Saviay’a Robinson. The suspects then fled through an alley behind the gas station.

Following the shooting, the suspects met at a hamburger restaurant to discuss payment before flying back to Chicago with plane tickets purchased with the same OTF-affiliated credit card.

Wilson later paid Jones and Lindsey on behalf of "Co-Conspirator 1."

Lil Durk was arrested on Thursday night in South Florida for murder-for-hire. He is being held without bail. The rapper is currently in the Broward County Jail and awaiting transfer of custody to U.S. Marshals.

XXL has reached out to Lil Durk's team for comment.