Feds Show Lil Durk Killing Quando Rondo Look-Alike in Music Video, Reveal Text Saying Durk Can’t Let King Von’s Death Slide

The feds show Lil Durk killing a Quando Rondo look-alike in a music video and reveal a text saying Durk can't let King Von's death slide in a new indictment.

On Thursday (June 4), the government filed a third superseding indictment in the United States Court for the Central District of California, which charges the Chicago rapper with the additional crimes of murder in aid of racketeering and conspiracy to commit stalking. In the 30-page document, the prosecution shares more new evidence, including screenshots from an unreleased music video for the song "Redman," which allegedly shows Durk shooting and killing a Quando Rondo imposter.

In addition, they show a text message where Durk types "I can't let this slide," in reference to King Von's killing.

Durk's legal team has pushed back on the new charges in a statement put out via social media.

"This indictment is lipstick on a pig," the statement reads. "For nearly two years now, federal prosecutors have desperately tried to fend off challenges to a very weak case. Now, just two months before trial-- a trial that Durk Banks has demanded at every turn-- they pull this pathetic pivot, recycling old accusations into a scrambling prosecutor's back-up plan: allege racketeering and as many unrelated false claims as possible. This is not a sign of strength. It's an acknowledgment of weakness. The fact remains: Durk Banks is innocent, no matter how many indictments they want to throw at him."

Lil Durk is accused of paying five men to kill Quando Rondo in 2022, in retaliation for the death of King Von, who was shot and killed by Quando Rondo's associate Timothy Leeks in November of 2020.

All six men have pleaded not guilty. The trial is expected to begin on Aug. 20.

See Court Documents Showing the Latest Charges Against Lil Durk and His Codefendants

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