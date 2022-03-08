The beef between Lil Durk and YoungBoy Never Broke Again continues with a new billboard.

Today (March 8), photos of a billboard in Baton Rouge, La., which reads "Durk better," have begun circulating on social media. This is a flip of the common NBA YoungBoy reference "YoungBoy better," which YoungBoy's team had billboards put up for in promotion of his 2021 project, Sincerely, Kentrell.

What's more significant in this instance of the Durk billboard is that there only appears to be one, whereas YoungBoy had his own billboards in multiple cities, and Durk's is in YoungBoy's hometown. Additionally, it seems that the letters are spelled out with money, which appears to be a jab at the recent money-spelling trend that YoungBoy revived.

It remains unclear, however, if Durk actually had anything to do with the sign, or if it was somehow executed by NBA YoungBoy's fans.

XXL has reached out to reps for the Chicago rapper for comment.

You can see photos of the billboard and commentary from people who have seen it below.

Durk and YoungBoy's beef can be traced back over the last few years, but it has certainly ramped up over the past handful of months. A few weeks ago, YoungBoy dropped "I Hate YoumBoy." a diss track where he went after Durk's fiancée India, Gucci Mane, Boosie and others. Gucci responded last week with a song of his own, titled "Publicity Stunt." Durk cosigned Guwop's diss the next day.

Durk's new album, 7720, has seen multiple delays but is currently scheduled to drop on March 11. Anticipation is building around how many units he will sell first-week with the project. YoungBoy's most recent solo release, Colors, moved 79,000 total units in its first seven days. Some fans believe Durk will outpace YoungBoy, but with the industry being in constant fluctuation, it's difficult to forecast any concrete numbers until the album is out.