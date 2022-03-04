Gucci Mane Appears to Respond to YoungBoy Never Broke Again on New Song ‘Publicity Stunt’

It looks like Gucci Mane has responded to YoungBoy Never Broke Again on a new song.

Tonight (March 4), Guwop dropped a new song titled "Publicity Stunt," which appears to hit back at NBA YoungBoy's recent diss toward Gucci on "I Hate YoungBoy," where YB raps, "Used to fuck with Gucci ’til I seen he like them pussy n****s, bitch."

Rumors that Gucci would be dropping a response came after he posted a photo of himself early yesterday evening (March 3) with the caption, "I feel like I’m Gucci Mane in 2006." The line is a lyric from YoungBoy's 2019 song "Make No Sense."

Gucci doesn't mention NBA by name on "Publicity Stunt," but does allude to the controversial rapper a few different times. On the hook, Gucci spits, "He's tryna pull a publicity stunt/These rappers be pussy, they bleed once a month/Don't speak on my name, don't get put in a blunt."

On the first verse, Gucci appears to reference YB's supposed respect he had for Guwop at one point. "Why you diss me for publicity, n***a?/Is you in the streets or a industry, n***a?/Is you my fan or my enemy, n***a?"

He also likely refers to YB in the second verse when he says, "Why you sign goons? I don't fuck with these rappers/Most claim that they real, but they know they some cappers." It's unclear who else he could also be addressing with those bars, although Lil Wop did diss Gucci earlier this week.

Finally, at the end of the song, Gucci is heard saying, "I thought you felt like Gucci Mane in 2006," in an apparent impression of YoungBoy's voice.

Listen to Gucci's new track "Publicity Stunt" below.