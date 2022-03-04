Lil Durk Cosigns Gucci Mane’s Response to YoungBoy Never Broke Again

Lil Durk has chimed in on the back-and-forth between Gucci Mane and YoungBoy Never Broke Again.

On Thursday night (March 3), Durkio went on his Instagram Story and shared hearty laughter at Guwop's newly released track, "Publicity Stunt," which contains jabs assumed to be directed towards NBA YoungBoy. Durk is presumably cosigning the Atlanta native calling out YoungBoy, who recently dissed the Chicago rapper and Gucci in a song of his own called "I Hate YoungBoy."

In Durk's IG Story post, which is no longer available on his page, he reposted a clip from the video for Gucci's joint and typed above the visual teaser, "Ahh haaaaaa."

"Ahhh Ha" is also the name of Durk's latest song, in which he appears to come for YB as well.

"Niggas actin’ like they really like that since my brodie died (Von)/Just got out the feds, you bring up murders with your police-ass," Durk said on his record.

lil durk gucci mane publicity stunt nba youngboy instagram lildurk via Instagram loading...

Around midnight today, the 1017 Records head unleashed his latest bars. On the track, which doesn't contain any name-drops, Gucci raps, "He's tryna pull a publicity stunt/These rappers be pussy, they bleed once a month/Don't speak on my name, don't get put in a blunt."

Gucci also rhymes on the first verse, "Why you diss me for publicity, nigga?/Is you in the streets or a industry, nigga?/Is you my fan or my enemy, nigga?" He is presumably referring to the respect YoungBoy apparently had for Gucci at one point. However, YB claims to no longer feel this way as said on "I Hate YoungBoy" following Gucci Mane's collab with Lil Durk on "Rumors."

YB's tension with Durk goes back to the 2020 murder of King Von, which has ties to Quando Rondo, who is close with Von's suspected killer, Lul Timm. Quando is signed to YoungBoy's Never Broke Again label.

At the end of Gucci's latest release, he appears to imitate YoungBoy when saying, "I thought you felt like Gucci Mane in 2006." NBA says a similar bar on his 2019 track "Makes No Sense."

In case you missed the newest layer to the Gucci Mane and YoungBoy Never Broke Again saga, check out "Publicity Stunt" below.