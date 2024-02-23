Lil Durk Admits He Sold and Used Percocets on New Song ‘Old Days’

Lil Durk admits he sold and used Percocets on his new song "Old Days."

Lil Durk Opens Up About Past Pill Use

On Friday (Feb. 23), Lil Durk dropped his latest single "Old Days." On the Southside and Smatt-produced track, which can be heard below, Durkio reminisces about the past and opens up about his past drug use.

"The autopsy of Von body had me coughin' up my vomit/I miss the old days, the old ways, my history iconic," he raps. "I was takin' so many pills, I was so high, I really abused it/Started sellin' Percs, I turned around and started to use it/Took my name off rehab, I replaced my name with Doodie's/Had to get a pacemaker, my heart was skippin' deuces/Jumpin' over hurdles, Smurk life so exclusive/Ain't lied yet 'bout nothin.'"

Rappers Open Up About Past Drug Use

Lil Durk is the latest rapper to open up about past drug use. Earlier this month, Bow Wow opened up about his lean addition. In September of 2023, Lil Yachty announced he quit drinking lean. The same month, DJ Drama admitted he was spending six figures a year on his opioid addiction before sobering up. In October, Rick Ross admitted he now has to take special medication because of lean abuse in the past.

See Lil Durk admitting he sold and used Percocets in his new song "Old Days" below.

Watch Lil Durk's "Old Days" Video