Lil Yachty Admits He Stopped Drinking Lean

Lil Yachty has admitted that he's stopped drinking lean, and he wants people to take notice of his new healthy look.

Lil Yachty went on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Monday (Sept. 11) to air his frustrations at people who haven't noticed how much healthier he's looked since kicking his lean habit, and wrote that he didn't quit the drug just for people to "bully" him for looking unwell.

"i did not stop drinkin lean for n***as to bully me and tell me i look like i have leukemia," Lil Boat wrote.

Lil Yachty Previously Rapped About Lean Addiction on Viral Hit "Poland"

Lil Yachty rapped quite literally about his lean addiction on his viral hit "Poland" from 2022. The track's hook “I took the Wooooock to Poland,” makes reference to Wockhardt, the pharmaceutical company that produces promethazine-codeine syrup. The Quality Control signee released the AutoTuned track on October 11 of 2022, and it soon after broke through the Top 40 on the Billboard Hot 100.

However, Lil Yachty later told Zane Lowe in an interview with Apple Music this past February that "Poland's" virality really bothered him, especially because he was trying to promote his psychedelic rock-infused album Let's Start Here.

"That was irritating," he told Zane Lowe. "I was pissed because I made ‘Poland’ while making this album on a day when they were mixing and I was in the other room just bored with the homies. I would’ve never dropped ‘Poland’—ever—because I wanted to pivot myself into this. So I was really irritated when it dropped, but I’m so grateful it did. Like I said, I really don’t know what I do next. I don’t know if I’ma do this again or do more rap."

Read Lil Yachty's tweet below.

See Lil Yachty Admit To Quitting Lean