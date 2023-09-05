Drake Mentions ASAP Rocky on Unreleased Song With Lil Yachty

Drake was filmed mentioning A$AP Rocky on an unreleased song with Lil Yachty over the weekend.

Drake Mentions A$AP Rocky in Unreleased Song With Lil Yachty

On Saturday (Sept. 2), a Snapchat user who goes by Tristian Hankey hopped on the video-focused social media platform and secretly recorded some short videos from Drake and Lil Yachty's unreleased music video, which is assumed to be directed by Lyrical Lemonade founder Cole Bennett. The first clip, however, drew attention due to Drake name-dropping A$AP Rocky on his and Yachty's upcoming single. Tristian Hankey wrote on the clip, "Ever seen drake filming music video unreleased music in ridge with yachty?" The clip can be found below.

In the recording, Drake rides around in a car that's decorated with Christmas lights and drops rhymes that reference the Harlem rapper.

"I ain’t pretty Flacko b***h," Drake raps. "This s**t get really Rocky."

The next video below finds the Snapchat user hiding behind a tree and recording another scene from Drake and Lil Yachty's upcoming music video. Yachty's verse can be heard playing in the background while Drake and Lil Yachty vibe to the record.

Later that day, Drake hit up his Instagram Story and seemingly confirmed the collaborative music video by posting a since-deleted picture of Cole Bennett. Bennett hinted at the upcoming visual on his Instagram Story as well. The music video director re-shared Drizzy's post and wrote, "I was gonna keep a secret but..[eye emojis]."

Drake and Lil Yachty Collab on Yachty's "Oprah's Bank Account"

Drake and Lil Yachty's last collaboration was in March of 2020. Yachty enlisted Drizzy and DaBaby for his single "Oprah's Bank Account." The song finds the three rappers comparing their other half's good looks to Oprah Winfrey's bank account.

Hear Drake name-drop A$AP Rocky on his forthcoming song with Lil Yachty below.

Watch Drake Mention ASAP Rocky in an Unreleased Song With Lil Yachty

See Drake and Cole Bennett Confirm The Unreleased Music Video