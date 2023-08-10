Did Rihanna Give Birth to Her Second Child With ASAP Rocky?

Did Rihanna give birth to her second child with A$AP Rocky? A claim from a gossip website this week has some people scrambling for answers.

Did Rihanna Give Birth to Her Second Child With A$AP Rocky?

On Wednesday (Aug. 9), Media Take Out reported on their site that Rihanna allegedly gave birth to her second child with A$AP Rocky. According to the celebrity news forum, RiRi's and A$AP's new bundle of joy is supposedly a girl and is now resting at their Los Angeles mansion. The details surrounding the couple's secondborn were apparently given to sources close to the couple. Media Take Out doubled down on their statement by mentioning alleged comments made by one of A$AP Rocky and Rihanna's friends.

"One friend described the gorgeous little angel as 'precious' and 'beautiful,'" the article on Media Take Out reads. "And we have more details on the gorgeous little one. The friend explained, 'She’s a perfect spitting image of Rihanna, even down to the light eyes.'"

On Aug. 9, a rep from Rihanna's company Savage X Fenty also hopped on Instagram and posted that the Barbados singer has started a maternity line.

XXL has reached out to A$AP Rocky and Rihanna's team for further comment.

Reps Confirmed Rihanna Was Pregnant With Her and A$AP Rocky's Second Child

On Feb. 12, Rihanna hinted at the possibility of being preggers during her Super Bowl halftime performance after rubbing her belly in the 13-minute show. That same day, a rep from RiRi's team confirmed the news about her bun in the oven with Rolling Stone. The couple currently have a 1-year-old son named RZA Athelston Mayerson, who was born in May of 2022.

Take a look at the tweet about Media Take Out's claim regarding Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's second child below.

Read More: ASAP Rocky Trends on Twitter After Rihanna Pregnancy Rumors Circulate During Super Bowl Halftime Performance