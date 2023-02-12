Soon enough, Rihanna will be a mother of two under the age of 2.

Following the music star's headline-making Super Bowl halftime performance on Sunday night (Feb. 12), rumors began circulating that she is expecting a second child after she appeared to have a baby bump that she frequently caressed during her 13-minute show. According to Rolling Stone, a rep has confirmed that Rihanna is pregnant with baby No. 2. The father of her child is presumed to be A$AP Rocky.

Aside from Rih rubbing her belly through her red one-piece ensemble, she has not confirmed the news herself, although many people on social media seemed to think the stomach touches seemingly served as a subtle baby announcement. And while Rihanna and Rocky have received congratulatory wishes from fans all across social media, the Harlem rapper hasn't confirmed the news either.

Last January, Rihanna debuted her growing belly, announcing that she and A$AP Rocky were both expecting their first child. The announcement was made via a series of stylish photos, taken in New York City by paparazzi, with Rihanna wearing a hot pink jacket that exposed her baby bump. There were also images of Rocky and Rihanna holding hands as well as the rhymer kissing the singer on her forehead.

Months later, in May, it was revealed that Rihanna gave birth to a baby boy. TMZ reported that the child was born on May 13 in Los Angeles. The name of the baby, however, has not yet been shared publicly.

XXL has reached out to a rep for A$AP Rocky for a comment.