Kodak Black Faces Backlash for Sharing Donald Trump’s Criticism of Rihanna’s Super Bowl Performance

Kodak Black is facing backlash for sharing Donald Trump's harsh criticism of Rihanna's Super Bowl LVII halftime show performance.

Rihanna wowed many fans with her 13-minute solo medley during the halftime show of the Super Bowl on Sunday night (Feb. 12). The pop star performed several of her hits, including "Work, "Rude Boy," "Wild Thoughts," "Pour It Up" "Run This Town," Umbrella" and more, all while pregnant. However, not everyone was impressed. Former POTUS Donald Trump immediately expressed his disapproval for the showing on the social app Truth Social.

"EPIC FAIL: Rihanna gave, without question, the single worst Halftime Show in Super Bowl history," Trump wrote. "This after insulting far more than half of our Nation, which is already in serious DECLINE, with her foul and insulting language. Also, so much for her 'Stylist!'"

A short time later, Kodak Black shared Trump's sentiments to his following on Instagram.

"Uncle Trump say that shit garbage, man," the rapper relayed on IG while the show was still in progress.

Of course, this didn't go over well with the Rihanna Navy whom were quick to call out the "Super Gremlin" rhymer.

"Kodak black will never be more than some ratchet ass hood booger rapper like how dare he say sum about Rihanna," a Twitter user commented.

"Just wanna say I never cared for Kodak Black colorist ass & even if u thought that u didn’t have to agree with that white u could hv kept your critique about Rihanna to yourself. I’m getting real tired of y’all," another Twitter user posted.

"Kodak Black feels like he owes Donald Trump a solid for pardoning him, so he decided to shade Rihanna," someone else reasoned.

Kodak Black and Donald Trump have been bosom buddies since Trump commuted the rapper's four-year federal prison sentence as Trump was leaving office in 2021. Since then, Kodak hasn't been shy about showing his love for Trump. Last October, Kodak said he wanted four more years of Trump in office.

See More Reactions to Kodak Black Sharing Donald Trump's Criticism of Rihanna's Halftime Show Performance Below