Kodak Black Claims He’s Enrolled at Arizona State University

Kodak Black says he's looking to get his degree after enrolling in college at Arizona State University.

Kodak Black is currently in Arizona for Super Bowl weekend, where the South Florida rapper is slated to perform tonight (Feb. 10). Yak ("and friends") will be hitting the stage at the Varsity Tavern in Tempe, Ariz. While announcing the show on his Instagram Story, Kodak claimed he is currently taking classes at ASU.

"Arizona been one of my states," wrote Kodak Black in the since expired Instagram Story. "Fun fact: I’m really enrolled in ASU college after getting my G.E.D. in jail. I’m just in love [with] applying myself although, money so long I can teach the school something."

He added, "Anywayssss, yea, it’s lit this week. AZ Super Bowl week. I’m in my mood. I’m home in my comfort zone. Real comfy."

Kodak Black received his high school diploma when he was locked up in 2018 while serving a one-year sentence for gun and marijuana charges.

Arizona will be the place to be this weekend, as festivities for the NFL's big game have already started. Fans are looking forward to Rihanna's highly anticipated halftime show performance, which Jay-Z is reported to be assisting with. There is also speculation that Hov will be performing alongside RiRi for the big event. Few confirmed details have been released about Rihanna's upcoming set at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. In a recent interview, the pop star said there are as many as 39 possible set lists.

It will be hard to top last year's Super Bowl halftime show, which featured Dr. Dre, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, 50 Cent and Mary J Blige.