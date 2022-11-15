The Kodak Black and 21 Savage back-and-forth is heating up—which will hopefully only result in a now highly-anticipated Verzuz battle. In the latest movement in the situation, Yak is calling out the Atlanta rapper over a comment he made appearing to diss the South Florida rapper's album sales.

On Tuesday morning (Nov. 15), Kodak Black addressed 21's recent statement on his Instagram Story.

"21 do his thing I give him credit where its due but don't come for me [talking] ’bout my album sales homie that ain't gangsta!" he typed. "You niggas know what I been thru in this shit. And you niggas had a whole consistent run with no hiccups [for real] and y'all 30 years old plus! I'm a yung nigga doin this shit since I came in the game I was in and out of jail. And y'all still aint really doing [nothing] where I gotta catch up! I'm doing pretty dam good for myself still like I aint never been nowhere! Imagine if I didn't tho."

Kodak Black concluded, "But let's see how this shit go now that I been home and I'm consistent with this shit."

Kodak Black Instagram. kodakblack/Instgram loading...

Kodak Black's latest statement appears to be in response to a tweet 21 Savage posted on Nov. 10, where he tweeted, "Where all y’all fans be at when these niggas drop albums," seemingly in response to the Yak fans trolling him over the drama.

Kodak Black also egged on his issue with 21 last night (Nov. 14), when he called out 21 Savage for calling Nas irrelevant.

"This muthafucka talking about Nas irrelevant," Kodak griped in an Instagram Live video, which can be found below. "How the fuck Nas ain't relevant, homie? Nigga smoking dick because of Drake. We from the projects. We from the trenches. We don't give a fuck about no fucking...you did a Drake. We salute Drake. We love Drake. OK, whatever. Fam, folks smoking dick. Nas that nigga."

Kodak has been on 21 Savage's helmet ever since 21 proclaimed he would beat every rapper on the 2016 XXL Freshman cover in a Verzuz earlier this month. 21 even doubled down, saying he would smoke Kodak Black in particular.

Yak has pushed back at 21 Savage's claims and even said he's reached out to 21 and Verzuz to set the match up.