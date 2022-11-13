Nas’ California Home Burglarized, Thieves Got Away With Multiple Items

Nas' California home was reportedly burglarized, and thieves made off with multiple items.

According to a TMZ report, published on Sunday (Nov. 13), Nas' home in Calabasas, Calif. was burglarized on Saturday (Nov. 12) at around 8:30 p.m. PST. Apparently, the thieves broke through a rear door to gain entry into the residence.

An insider told TMZ that the robbers ransacked the place before leaving with two bags of items. Nas' team was aware of the burglars' presence in the house due to an activated Ring camera. The crew alerted authorities once they saw the two thieves leaving the premises with bags of stolen goods. Thankfully, no one was hurt during the home invasion.

As for Nas, he was out of town in New York City at his album release party for his new project, King's Disease III. It's unclear if police have informed the rap veteran of the home break-in. No arrests were made and the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is still investigating the incident.

XXL has reached out to Nas' reps and the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department for comment.

Nas is among several entertainers who had their home get burglarized by thieves in recent weeks.

Last month, Megan Thee Stallion's Los Angeles home was robbed by two men wearing hoodies and gloves. The thieves reportedly made off with an estimated $300,000-$400,000 worth of items from the residence. Thankfully, the Houston rhymer wasn't home during the break-in, but it was recorded on security cameras.

Megan, who was in New York City hosting and performing on Saturday Night Live at the time, was grateful that no one was hurt during the break in. "Material things can be replaced but I’m glad everyone is safe [blue heart emoji] [prayer hands emoji]," she tweeted.

Hopefully, the police can figure out who is committing all these home burglaries.