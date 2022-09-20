Kendrick Lamar and Megan Thee Stallion to Perform on Saturday Night Live in October, Meg to Host

Saturday Night Live has announced its guest lineup for the first half of October, and the long-running sketch comedy show is slated to feature some big names in hip-hop. Kendrick Lamar and Megan Thee Stallion are both scheduled to make appearances.

On Tuesday (Sept. 20), SNL revealed the upcoming slate of special guest appearances for next month. The show will kick off October with Kendrick Lamar as the musical guest and actor Miles Teller as a host on Oct. 1. The Oct. 8 episode will feature actor-film director Brendan Gleeson as host with Willow coming on as musical relief. Megan Thee Stallion will be pulling double duty on Oct. 15 as the host and the musical guest.

Megan announced the upcoming appearance to her fans on Instagram, captioning a photo of the announcement, "OCT 15 THEE HOT GIRL COACH IS HOSTING AND PERFORMING ON SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE TUNE IN ALL HOTTIES 😝😝😝😝."

Megan Thee Stallion is on the heels of releasing her sophomore album, Traumazine, which debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 chart when it dropped last month. The album features guest appearances from Future, Pooh Shiesty, Latto, Rico Nasty and others. The LP marks the end of Megan's relationship with her former record labe,l 1501 Certified Ent., which has been the subject of much controversy.

Kendrick Lamar is still in the middle of his massive The Big Steppers Tour 2022 with Baby Keem and Tanna Leone, which is in promotion of his latest album, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers. The tour kicks off the European leg a week after K-Dot's appearance on SNL and will cover Europe and Australia for 27 shows.