Megan Thee Stallion Reacts to Speculation That She Encouraged Nicki Minaj to Drink, Get Abortion During Pregnancy

Megan Thee Stallion is defending her name after being accused by a Twitter user of being the person who encouraged Nicki Minaj to drink alcohol and get an abortion during her pregnancy.

Last night (Sept. 11), Megan took time to respond to someone on Twitter who implicated the "Plan B" rapper as the anonymous person who Nicki Minaj said during an episode of Queen Radio released Sunday night had urged Nicki to drink liquor and mentioned getting an abortion.

"@theestallion Nicki Minaj is accusing you of encouraging abortion & child endangerment w/ alcohol.. This isn’t something to stay quiet on," one Twitter user posted.

Megan Thee Stallion flat-out denied the allegation.

"LIE," she responded.

Another Twitter user claimed Megan was a hit dog hollering.

"No names were mentioned but u were first to respond? Oh baby the shoe fits," the person posted.

"So this person didn’t mention me?" Megan responded, pointing out that she was responding to a Twitter user who directly addressed the rapper.

"If someone @ you you can respond right or that don’t apply for every user on twitter? If someone directly @ my name …why do they be confused when I reply lol?" she continued in a follow-up post.

"This person … as in the person who pressed the @ button… y’all not this crazy lol," she added.

Nicki Minaj caused a stir on her latest episode of Queen Radio on Sunday during which she made some wild claims about an unnamed rapper directly after putting off questions about Megan Thee Stallion.

“Imagine telling someone you didn’t want to drink because, you were, at the time, possibly pregnant. Because you were actively having a baby,” Nicki Minaj said. “Imagine if that person said, ‘Oh girl, you can go to the clinic.'"

Nicki continued, "Imagine posting photos that you are pregnant and the person doesn't even like it or say congratulations. But then when you post that Beyoncé sent you flowers congratulating you, the person then tried to send you flowers thinking that, 'Oh, I can use this opportunity,' as she does everyone else. 'She'll post the flowers.' I didn't even let them shits in muthafuckin' house."

Megan Thee Stallion's "Plan B (Remix)" featuring Lil' Kim has caused an uproar, with many people initially believing Lil' Kim was taking shots at Nicki Minaj's son on the track. Lil' Kim has since denied she was clapping at Nicki on the song, but Megan's affiliation with Kim may have been enough to sour things with Nicki. Nicki previously appeared on Megan Thee Stallion's "Hot Girl Summer" track.

See Megan Thee Stallion's Reaction to Being Accused of Encouraging Nicki Minaj to Drink Alcohol and Get an Abortion While Pregnant Below