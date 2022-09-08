50 Cent Defends Nicki Minaj After Lil’ Kim Appears to Diss Nicki’s Son Papa Bear on Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘Plan B’ Remix

50 Cent has made a call to action for Nicki Minaj to respond to Lil Kim after Kim dropped what many perceive to be a diss aimed at the Barbie queen on Megan Thee Stallion's new "Plan B" remix.

On Thursday (Sept. 8), 50 Cent hit up Instagram with a message for Nicki Minaj almost immediately after Hot 97's Funkmaster Flex previewed Lil Kim's new verse on a remix to Megan Thee Stallion's "Plan B." In what reads like a rallying cry for Fif's fellow Queens, N.Y. native, Nicki Minaj, to engage in lyrical battle with Kim, the Power exec appears to have taken exception to the Queen Bee's opening lines in Meg's remix.

"QGTM [Queens Get the Money]," wrote 50 Cent as he tagged Nicki Minaj's Instagram account. "You better light her ass up, I'm watching. She said something about the baby, her baby eye fucked up. LOL"

Within minutes of 50 implying that Nicki should clap back at Lil Kim for what he thinks are bars that take shots at Nicki's entire family, Kim hit the comment section of Fif's IG post hard, inferring that not only is 50 out-of-pocket for poking fun at his "Magic Stick" collaborator's son, Papa Bear, but she also thinks that the G-Unit boss may end up on the receiving end of some negative karma as a result.

"It's OK, he just doin what bitch niggaz do," replied Kim in her first comment.

Kim continued: "Now watch what God do to his life."

lil kim responds to 50 cent on Instagram after apparent nicki minaj diss 50cent/Instagram loading...

The Brooklyn MC then followed up by seemingly making reference to a romantic situation between her and 50 Cent that may have happened in the past.

"Still mad about that date, I see," wrote Lil Kim under 50's IG post. "I ain't know [you] was this mad [though], damn. Fuck boi. Glad [you] was [listening] though. Song was for [you]."

lil kim responds to 50 Cent after rally cry to nicki minaj lilkimqueenbee/Instagram loading...

The entire exchange between Lil Kim and 50 Cent popped off after Kim started her verse on Megan Thee Stallion's new remix to "Plan B" by spitting bars that rap fans all across the internet believe to be shots fired toward Nicki Minaj's father, brother and son.

"Nigga, you's a bitch, your father's a bitch, your brother's a bitch," Kim rhymes. "Keep acting like this and your son gon' be a bitch."

While neither Lil Kim nor Megan Thee Stallion have confirmed that Nicki and her family are in fact the subject of the Queen Bee's wrath, that hasn't stopped the hip-hop community from feeding into the drama.

Hear Lil Kim on Megan Thee Stallion's "Plan B (Remix)" and See Reactions to 50 Cent's Instagram Post Below.

