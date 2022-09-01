Nicki Minaj returned last month with her long-awaited new single "Super Freaky Girl." Today (Sept. 1), she drops off the super freaky, NSFW video to accompany the No. 1 song.

On the Dr. Luke and Malibu Babie-produced track, which samples Rick James' 1981 song "Super Freak," Nicki circles back to vibes from her huge hit "Anaconda," utilizing a similar bounce and flow. In the Joseph Kahn-directed video, Minaj can be seen in multiple scenes throughout a Barbie-fied neighborhood.

"I can lick it, I can ride it while you slippin' and slidin'/I can do all ’em little tricks, and keep the dick up inside it," she raps on the chorus. "You can smack it, you can grip it, you can go down and kiss it/And every time he leave me 'lone, he always tell me he miss it."

Throughout the video is actor Alexander Ludwig, who is most well known for his role as Cato in The Hunger Games. Ludwig plays the Ken to Nicki's Barbie.

"One thing about me, I'm the baddest alive/He know the prettiest bitch didn't come until I arrived" Nicki raps on the first verse. "I don't let bitches get to me, I fuck they man if they try/I got a princess face, a killer body, samurai mind/They can't be Nicki, they so stupid, I just laugh when they try/A thong bikini up my ass, I think I'll go for a dive."

Last month, "Super Freaky" debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, marking Nicki's first song to top the chart as a solo artist. She now holds three No. 1 tracks with "Trollz" with 6ix9ine, and Doja Cat’s "Say So," both in 2020.

Nicki's new single seems to imply the follow-up to her 2018 Queen album will arrive sooner rather than later, possibly before the end of the year. Last month, Nicki announced she has a six-part documentary coming soon.

Watch Nicki Minaj's New "Super Freaky Girl" Video Below