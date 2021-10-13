50 Cent Posts Video Comparing Lil’ Kim to a Leprechaun, She Tells Him to Get Off Her P#$!y

50 Cent’s trolling got him stung by the Queen Bee.

On Wednesday (Oct. 13), Fif hopped on his Instagram page and posted a video of a leprechaun walking backward and compared it to Lil’ Kim walking backward onstage in another clip.

“I’m sorry i know it’s early but i don’t know why shit like this is funny to me. LOL,” 50 wrote in the caption in the now-deleted post.

Lil' Kim caught wind of 50’s post and delivered a glorious clapback at the Power cocreator in the comment section.

“Ur so Obsessed wit me and this getting creepy,” she wrote. “Yarnnnn this one ain’t it bro not funny at all I was hoping to laugh wit u but cornyyyyyy, booooo!!!”

Kim added that the leprechaun clip 50 posted was an old meme that’s been out for months. "This meme been out months ago so u searched for this u probably made it lameeeee," she wrote. The former Junior M.A.F.I.A. artist then called Fif "a lesbian" before promoting her upcoming memoir, Lil’ Kim: The Queen Bee.

“GET OFF MY PUSSY CURTIS,” Kim wrote in all caps. “P.s. why do I feel like im in a lesbian quarrel didn’t kno I had a girlfriend named Curtis[.] Awwwwwwwww somebody crushin hard we’ll get thru this babes.”

Kim concluded, “DONT FORGET TO PREORDER MY BOOK YALL MEMOIRS OF “LIL KIM THE QUEEN BEE PERIOD.”

This isn’t the first time, Lil’ Kim had to clown 50 Cent for trolling her on IG.

Back in July, the Brooklyn, N.Y. rapper clapped-back at 50 after he posted a side-by-side photo of Kim during her 2021 BET Awards performance and an owl.

Kim, who was not phased by 50’s trolling, responded at the time, "@50cent I see u still in ur feels about that dinner date u asked me on that I had to turn down. Let it go u have a beautiful girlfriend, I have a loving husband. Let it go."

It looks like 50 hasn’t "let it go," just yet.