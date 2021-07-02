Lil’ Kim Clowns 50 Cent After He Posts Meme Comparing Her to an Owl

Lil' Kim recently became the center of one of 50 Cent's social media jokes, but the Queen Bee is unfazed and laughed right along with Fif while sharing a detail that the public might not have been knowledgeable about prior.

On Thursday (July 1), Lil' Kim used Instagram to repost a side-by-side image of herself during her 2021 BET Awards performance last weekend and an owl, which is what 50 compared the Brooklyn rapper's onstage look to. Kim wore an all-white Prada ensemble with a hood, a triangular bang with a white Prada hair clip in the center of her bang. Her performance was in honor of Queen Latifah receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award at the awards show.

In the caption for the upload, Kim wrote, "The accuracy 😭😭 Hilarious 😂 I ain’t bothered not one bit. My family & friends more mad than me. 😂 Shit like this don’t move me one way or another cause I’m still a bad bitch that niggaz bitches, mommies, daughters, and aunties still want to be till this day and I love it!! 😂😂."

The veteran rhymer addressed 50 Cent directly and jokingly typed, "@50cent I see u still in ur feels about that dinner date u asked me on that I had to turn down. Let it go u have a beautiful girlfriend, I have a loving husband. Let it go."

Lil' Kim went on to speak of her boyfriend and father of her child, rapper Mr. Papers, who told 50 via Instagram this week not to come for Papers' lady.

"And for those of u coming at my husband, Mr. Papers, he did real nigga shit," Kim continued on IG. "What a husband is suppose to do. 💪🏾💯 All y’all can go to hell. Not Respectfully."

She also plugged her upcoming memoir on her life titled, Lil Kim: The Queen Bee, writing, "50cent, I address that situation all in my book coming in November. Make sure you go get it. Pre-orders available now."

Earlier this week (June 30), 50 Cent did what 50 does and poked fun at one of his peers. Putting Lil' Kim in the hot seat, Fif wrote in an IG caption for the aforementioned dual photo of Kim at the awards show next to the image of an owl, "Who did this shit, 👀this ain’t right. LOL catch FOR LIFE on IMDb Tv now !."

Shortly after the rapper-television executive shared his social media post, Kim's boyfriend, Mr. Papers, jumped in 50's Instagram comments defending Kim, writing, "Leave my wife out the Jokes Ya Heard."

Lil' Kim, who recently revealed that she wants to do a Verzuz battle against Nicki Minaj, has been in the rap game for decades, so she can clearly take a joke or two.