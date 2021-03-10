50 Cent Calls Jeezy Desperate for Gucci Mane Verzuz, Doesn’t Understand Why Verzuz Is Still Happening

50 Cent has weighed in on Jeezy and Gucci Mane's highly discussed Verzuz battle from last year, seemingly calling the matchup disingenuous by saying the competition was initiated to promote Jeezy's album.

During an appearance on The Morning Hustle radio show on Monday (March 8), Fif said he believes Jeezy and Gucci's hit-for-hit battle was an effort for the Macon, Ga. rapper to promote his album, The Recession 2, which dropped on Nov. 20, 2020, the day after the Verzuz took place. It can be assumed that 50 also feels this way due to Jeezy and Gucci's long-standing beef, which resulted in Pookie Loc, a friend of the Snowman and an artist on his Corporate Thugz Entertainment (CTE) record label, being killed and Guwop doing time behind bars for self-defense in the killing of Pookie Loc.

"I think that was desperation on Jeezy’s part trying to sell a record," 50 Cent said.

When asked by cohost Headkrack if Fif thinks Jeezy doing the song battle helped with his album sales, the rapper-mogul said, "No."

50 added, "The record didn't sell. But I think that's what that was leading up to it because they looked at how much a catalog would sell and how much exposure you'll have ’cause he was releasing a record at that point. Other than that, I don't know why you would do that ’cause [Gucci] said, ‘You’re smoking on Pookie Loc.'"

Despite the G-Unit Records founder's thoughts on Jeezy and Gucci Mane's Verzuz, it was the talk of the town when it actually happened, garnering 1.8 million viewers at one point.

Elsewhere in the interview, 50 Cent casted doubt on the idea of seeing a Verzuz happen between himself and another rapper.

He explained, "I thought Verzuz was something we did when we was stuck in the house. As soon as we got out of the house to come back outside, Verzuz didn’t make sense to me. Verzuz to me, that showed up and was the hottest thing. I was paying attention to it, watching it like everybody else. As soon as we could go back outside, I don’t know why we still doing it."

Swizz Beatz and Timbaland launched the livestream Verzuz battles last March, at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. Most recently, Swizz and Timbo's song competition series was acquired by Triller Network, the parent company for the app Triller.

Check out 50 Cent discuss Jeezy and Gucci Mane's Verzuz battle below around the 11:40-mark.

