Jeezy Wants to Have a Real Conversation With Gucci Mane to Discuss Past Issues

Jeezy and Gucci Mane have been beefing on and off for over a decade, but now there's talk of the two Atlanta trap music legends possibly making amends. Emphasis on possibly.

During a sit-down with T.I. on the Grand Hustle Records founder's Expeditiously podcast this week, Jeezy said he wants to have a real conversation with Gucci to sort out their past issues. While discussing Guwop on the podcast, Tip, who had his own beef with Gucci in the past, asked Jeezy what he thinks is necessary for them to squash their long-standing beef.

"I just feel like it gotta be one of the mafia, back-room conversations," Jeezy begins. "It gotta really be a convo. What I've learned over the years, man, this shit big business. People that went to Yale still do business with people that went to Harvard. So, it's just one of them real convos. It's been decades."

Elsewhere in the conversation, the TM104: The Legend of the Snowman rapper said that he and Gucci have actually chopped it up in the past and came close to resolving things.

"To keep it all the way solid, me and bro done sat down and had a real conversation in a sushi joint," he continues. "It was close. I can't lie, it was close, but I think he got locked up or something around the time and the communication just went dark. But, I'ma keep it a buck, it was close. It was real close."

Jeezy and Gucci's beef dates all the way back to 2005 when the Georgia native and Guwop did their first track together: "Icy" also featuring Boo. Jeezy thought the record was going to appear on his debut album, Let's Get It: Thug Motivation 101, but Gucci put the collab on his Trap House LP instead. Since that point, there have been numerous diss records, physical altercations and even a shooting that took the life of rapper Pookie Loc, who was signed to Jeezy's Corporate Thugz Entertainment. Gucci was accused of murdering Pookie in Georgia in 2005.

As the story goes, Gucci was visiting a female friend in Decatur, Georgia when four men reportedly burst into her apartment looking for him. The men fought, gunshots were fired and the suspects fled the scene. Several days later, Pookie's body was discovered outside by a nearby middle school. Guwop claimed he was acting in self-defense in the case. The Dekalb County Police Department lacked physical evidence connecting Gucci to the crime, which led to the murder charge being dropped in 2006.

Will Gucci be down to mend fences with Jeezy? Time will tell. The podcast episode in which T.I. and Jeezy are speaking about Gucci has since been deleted and set to private on YouTube.