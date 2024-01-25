The old saying, "Success is nothing without someone you love to share it with," holds true in the rap game. A lot of rappers have found their ride-or-die in their wives, who are just as famous as they are.

For example, Swizz Beatz, who is one of the most successful rapper-producers in hip-hop, is married to Alicia Keys, who is one of the most famous R&B stars in music. Married in 2010, they have a formidable bond when it comes to the creative arts. The hip-hop couple are lending their support to Black artists with their initiative the Dean Collection. Musically, they have collaborated on several songs together including Keys' 2010 ballad "Put It in a Love Song" which featured Beyoncé.

Speaking of Queen Bey, the R&B multi-hypenate, arguably, is the most famous wife in music, as she married to hip-hop billionaire Jay-Z in 2008. Although these two music legends have different styles, they have left an indelible mark on their respective genres, serving as influential figures for countless artists. Additionally, the power couple's astute business sense has had a profound impact on the music industry as a whole. Meanwhile, Beyoncé's dominance in the music industry, coupled with her business empire rivals that of Hov's impressive business portfolio.

So with that, XXL has put together a list of rappers whose wives are just as famous as they are. Behind every successful rhymer, there's an equally successful spouse, some of whom share the spotlight with their significant other. It's all love at the end of the day. Check it out below.