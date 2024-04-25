Jeezy Responds to ‘Disturbing’ Allegations That He Was Abusive to Estranged Wife Jeannie Mai

Jeezy has released a statement in the wake of allegations that he was physically abusive to his estranged wife Jeannie Mai.

Jeezy Responds to Allegations of Abuse

On Thursday (April 25), Jeezy shared a post on Instagram regarding a recent court filing made by Jeannie Mai where she claims the Atlanta rapper physically abused her during their marriage.

"The allegations are not only false but also deeply disturbing, especially coming from someone I loved," the statement begins below. "The malicious intent to tarnish my character and disrupt my family is ridiculous. It's disheartening to witness the manipulation and deceit at play and at this time my main concern is being an active father to our daughter as I continue to fight for court-mandated joint custody. Rest assured, the truth will prevail through the proper legal channels."

Sno captioned the post, "Y'all know me #integrity."

Jeannie Mai Makes Abuse Allegations in New Court Filing

Jeezy's statement comes on the heels of Jeannie Mai filing a new motion in the former couple's divorce case on Thursday. In the motion, Jeannie's attorneys bring up multiple instances of alleged physical abuse. One incident in particular allegedly occurred at the Ritz Carlton Hotel in San Francisco on April 14, 2022, where the couple had a dispute and Jeezy allegedly pushed the talk show host down some stairs. Pictures accompany the documents that show Jeannie with bruises on her arms and legs.

Jeezy filed for divorce from Jeannie Mai last September following three years of marriage. The following month, he revealed during an interview that they had tried therapy, to no avail. In the last few months, they've been locked in a custody battle. Last December, Jeannie accused Jeezy of being unfaithful during the marriage. They share a 2-year-old daughter named Monaco.

XXL has reached out to Jeannie Mai's reps for comment.

Read More: Rappers Whose Wives Are Just as Famous as They Are

Check out Jeezy's statement regarding allegations that he abused Jeannie Mai during their marriage below.

Read Jeezy's Statement