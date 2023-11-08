Jeezy Admits He Went to Therapy to Try to Save His Marriage With Jeannie Mai

Jeezy is opening up about his broken marriage in a new interview where he admits he went to therapy to try and save his marriage with Jeannie Mai.

Jeezy Opens Up in New Interview

On Tuesday (Nov. 7), Jeezy released an over hour-long interview on his YouTube channel with actress Nia Long in promotion of his new album I Might Forgive... But I Don't Forget. During the sit-down, which can be viewed below, Jeezy addresses his divorce from television show host Jeannie Mai with Long, who recently went through a divorce herself.

"This has not been an easy journey," Jeezy says around the 54-minute mark of the interview, without going into detail about the issues. "I can tell you that I'm saddened. I can tell you that I'm disappointed. I can tell you that I'm uneasy. Again, God has put me in a different path. And that path is going to intel for me to take care or myself. And to love myself and to be in the best situation that I can thrive as someone who has been through all the things I've been through."

Jeezy later confirms he and Jeannie tried therapy to save their marriage, to no avail.

"I can only be responsible for myself," he added. "I can only do what I can do. I can't expect someone else to do what I'm doing."

Jeezy and Jeannie Mai Getting Divorced

News first broke in September that Jeezy has filed for divorce from Jeannie Mai, with whom he has a 1-year-old daughter. Mai broke her silence on the matter during an October episode of the talk show Sherri.

"I'm not going to lie," Mai said. "It takes every day to just to really sit and just be quiet with your thoughts, take care of me. But one thing I know is, you give God your pain, he will give you his power, period. So, every day, I'm like, 'Here you go. You got room for more? Here's some more.' Just taking it day by day."

Jeezy has also released a statement but mostly remained mum on the issue.

See Jeezy admitting he went to therapy to try to save his marriage with Jeannie Mai below.

Watch Jeezy's Entire Interview With Nia Long