Jeezy, Lloyd Banks, Tee Grizzley and More – New Hip-Hop Projects

November is here and the rap game is kicking off the month with some hot new releases. This week, a respected Atlanta rapper is releasing an independent double album, a Queens, N.Y. spitter just dropped his fourth Halloween-themed project, a Detroit rapper is delivering his hardest album ever and more.

Jeezy Releases His Double Album I Might Forgive... But I Don't Forget

Jeezy announced this week that he's leaving his longtime label Def Jam after 20 years of dropping hits for them. He's now going the independent route and dropping his new double album through his own label, CTE New World, called I Might Forgive... But I Don't Forget. The album comes more than a month after he filed for divorce from wife Jeannie Mai.

The I Might Forgive side will feature production from hitmakers ATL Jacob, Hendrix, Ricky Polo and more, while the But I Don't Forget side will be entirely produced by the production team J.U.S.T.I.C.E. League.

According to a press release, the project will address the 46-year-old rhymer's "trauma, obstacles and personal growth" and delve "into the topics and people that have shaped [Jeezy] both personally and professionally."

Jeezy's departure from Def Jam is a major turning point for the Atlanta rap veteran, who released 10 albums with the storied label, beginning with his debut album, Let's Get It: Thug Motivation 101, in 2005. In August, Jeezy made his debut in the publishing world with his first book, Adversity for Sale: Ya Gotta Believe, which detailed how he overcame obstacles on his way to becoming a successful music artist and businessman.

Read More: Best Book Biographies Written by Rappers

Lloyd Banks Drops Halloween Havoc IV: The 72nd Hr

Lloyd Banks continues his stretch of releasing new projects, this time on the spookiest day of the year. On Oct. 31, the former G-Unit soldier delivered Halloween Havoc IV: The 72nd Hr, the fourth installment in his popular mixtape series.

The set's first single is the George Getson-produced banger "Above the Law." Over eerie piano tingles and a thunderous beat, the Queens rhymer is in full Jason mode as he slashes wack MCs with his machete-sharped lyrics.

"Anyone who want problems we got 'em/This is here for Brooklyn, Queens, Harlem/BX and SI are starvin'/I probably jet out of the bottom/I feel like its f**k the world, again/I'm in my honesty column/Run down material things, I probably got 'em," he raps on the song, adding, "My competition keeps hidin'."

The tape clocks in at 15 tracks and includes production assists from Mr. Authentic, LJ Milan, Haas Almahdi, Cartune Beatz and guest appearances from Harlem rhymer Vado and Bronx rapper-singer Sy Ari Da Kid.

Tee Grizzley Serves Up New Album Tee's Coney Island

Tee Grizzley has returned with his fourth album, Tee's Coney Island, which is inspired by L. George's Coney Island, a Detroit restaurant he grew up eating at on the city's west side. On his new LP, Tee serves up a full menu of hardcore rhymes and stellar productions. His first single, "IDGAF," is a guitar-charging rap ballad featuring Chris Brown and Mariah The Scientist.

Tee Grizzley recently hopped on his Instagram page to inform his fans that Tee's Coney Island is the toughest rap album of the year.

"But this next album is the hardest one I ever dropped...and the hardest s**t, period," he boasted in the clip below.

Read More: Rappers Who Are Sober

Check out other new projects this week from Eminem, Sonny Digital, Kevin Abstract, Tech N9ne and more below.