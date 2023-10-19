Jeezy Breaks Silence on Divorce From Jeannie Mai

Jeezy has broken his silence about his pending divorce from television show host Jeannie Mai.

Jeezy Releases Statement on Current Divorce

On Thursday (Oct. 19), Jeezy broke his silence on the much-talked-about ending of his marriage.

"The decision to end this chapter in my life was not made impulsively and comes with a heavy heart," Sno wrote in a statement to XXL. "Despite this, my love and respect for Jeannie remains and the time we spent together holds a cherished place in my heart."

He continued: "Our beautiful daughter is the best gift from our relationship and I am committed to assuring she feels the love and stability she deserves. During this period, I kindly request that you respect our family’s privacy as we focus on healing."

Jeezy and Jeannie Mai Marriage Ends

News first broke that Jeezy had filed for divorce back on Sept. 15. Jeannie Mai broke her silence on the matter last week during a interview on Sherri Shepherd's talk show, Sherri.

"I'm not going to lie," Jeannie Mai said. "It takes every day to just to really sit and just be quiet with your thoughts, take care of me. But one thing I know is, you give God your pain, he will give you his power, period. So, every day, I'm like, 'Here you go. You got room for more? Here's some more.' Just taking it day by day."

Jeezy and Jeannie Mai began dating in 2019 before tying the knot in March of 2021. They have a 1-year-old daughter named Monaco Mai Jenkins.