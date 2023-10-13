Jeezy Divorce From Jeannie Mai – She Breaks Her Silence

Jeannie Mai is breaking her silence regarding her divorce from Jeezy.

Jeannie Mai Speaks On Her Divorce From Jeezy

On Thursday (Oct. 12), Jeannie Mai sat down with fellow television personality Sherri Shepherd on her nationally syndicated talk show, Sherri. As soon as Jeannie walks onto the set and sits down, she immediately addresses her divorce from Jeezy and how she's handling being separated from the Atlanta rap legend.

"I'm not going to lie," Jeannie Mai begins in the video clip below. "It takes every day to just to really sit and just be quiet with your thoughts, take care of me. But one thing I know is, you give God your pain, he will give you his power, period. So, every day, I'm like, 'Here you go. You got room for more? Here's some more.' Just taking it day by day."

Jeannie later adds: "Turning off everything helps, too. After that moment, I just turned off every single device in my house and I really tuned into the voices I really needed to hear, which was me and the truth."

Mai finished the conversation by explaining that she and Jeezy's 1-year-old daughter, Monaco Mai Jenkins, is her "north star" and that she doesn't know if she could handle the divorce situation without her.

What Is the Current Status of Jeezy and Jeannie Mai's Divorce?

Jeezy filed for divorce from Jeannie Mae on Sept. 15, revealing that the high-profile couple had decided to end their two-year marriage and that a prenuptial agreement had been signed before tying the knot in March of 2021. Despite them reportedly not speaking to each other any longer, things between the former couple appear to be at least somewhat civil. As of the end of last month, Jeezy and Jeannie were still living together in their Georgia home and are seeking joint custody of their daughter.

When Did Jeezy and Jeannie Mae Get Together?

Jeezy and Jeannie sparked their romance in 2019 after the Atlanta rhymer appeared as a guest on Mai's since-cancelled TV talk show, The Real. Later that year, they confirmed their romance after they were spotted being boo'd up at Atlanta's SnoBall Gala.

In the video below, Jeannie Mai speaks with Sherri Shepherd about how she's handling going through a divorce with Jeezy.

Watch Jeannie Mai Break Her Silence About Her Divorce From Jeezy on a Recent Episode of Sherri