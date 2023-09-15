Jeezy has reportedly filed for divorce from his wife and TV personality Jeannie Mai.

Jeezy Files for Divorce From Jeannie Mai

According to a report in the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, published on Friday (Sept. 15), Jeezy, born Jay Jenkins, filed divorce papers in Fulton County Superior Court in Georgia revealing he had already separated from Mai and that they have signed a prenuptial agreement. Additionally, the Atlanta rapper is seeking joint legal custody of their daughter, Monaco Mai Jenkins, who was born last year. The couple has been married for two years, having tied the knot in their Atlanta home in March of 2021.

XXL has reached out to Jeezy's rep for comment.

How Did Jeezy and Jeannie Mai Meet?

Jeannie Mai is a television personality who hosted the syndicated talk show The Real for eight seasons before it was canceled last year. She met Jeezy when he was a guest on her show.They confirmed their relationship in August of 2019 when Mai accompanied Jeezy at his inaugural SnoBall Gala in Atlanta.

During the season six premiere of The Talk in September of 2019, Mai talked about her relationship with the "Thug Motivation 101" rhymer and why he's so special.

"He's [Jeezy] introspective; he's passionate; he's incredibly deep; he's a visionary. He's a great leader. He’s an amazing servant to his community," she explained to the audience and her fellow co-hosts Adrienne Houghton, Loni Love, and Tamera Mowry-Housley in the video below.

"Getting to know J, you guys know him as Jeezy, has been one of the most beautiful experiences of my life," she added.

Watch Jeannie Mai Explained How She Met Jeezy on The Talk Below