Jeezy's messy divorce from Jeannie Mai finally comes to an end.

Jeezy and Jeannie Mai's Divorce Finalized Following Settlement

According to court documents obtained by XXL on Wednesday (June 12), a Georgia judge signed a final judgment and decree of divorce between Jeezy and his now ex-wife, Jeannie Mai. The termination of the three-year marriage reportedly follows an agreed-upon settlement between the two former lovers regarding child support and a permanent parenting plan for their daughter, Monaco. However, the exact terms of the settlement have not been disclosed and will apparently remain sealed.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Fulton County Superior Court concludes that if the terms of the sealed settlement were to be made public, "the harm resulting to the privacy of the parties and their child clearly outweighs public interest." Both Jeezy and Jeannie Mai have been ordered to keep the divorce terms confidential as well.

Jeezy and Jeannie Mai's Contentious Journey to Final Divorce Settlement

In the nine months since Jeezy filed for divorce in September of last year, things between the Atlanta rapper and Jeannie Mai have been anything but amicable. While accusing Jeezy of cheating in December of 2023, Mai claimed that she only found out their marriage was ending when it began making headlines. Jeannie also claimed that Jeezy never fully disclosed the magnitude of his finances and that she didn't have enough time to thoroughly examine their prenup.

The already soured relationship became even more contentious this past April when Jeannie Mai filed a motion in the divorce case, accusing Jeezy of physical abuse. In response, the rapper publicly denied the abuse claim in a statement via Instagram.

"The allegations are not only false but also deeply disturbing, especially coming from someone I loved," Jeezy's statement reads. "The malicious intent to tarnish my character and disrupt my family is ridiculous. It's disheartening to witness the manipulation and deceit at play and at this time my main concern is being an active father to our daughter as I continue to fight for court-mandated joint custody. Rest assured, the truth will prevail through the proper legal channels."

XXL has reached out to Jeezy's team and Jeannie Mai's attorney for statements on the divorce being finalized.

