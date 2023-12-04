Jeannie Mai Says She Found Out Jeezy Was Divorcing Her When Everyone Else Did

Jeannie Mai is claiming she found out that Jeezy was filing for divorce from her at the same time the general public did.

Jeannie Mai Talks Divorce From Jeezy

On Monday (Dec. 4), Jeannie Mai appeared on the latest episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show where she spoke on her much-publicized divorce from Jeezy. According to Mai, she found out about the divorce when everyone else did.

"I was going through things and my marriage ended in divorce and it was kinda hard. So, yeah, that's what I'm dealing with day by day," she said in the video below. "I think I'm doing better, now. I think, at the time when I found out the same time as the rest of the world that my marriage was ending in divorce, I was gutted. Today, it's about picking up the pieces. It's about discovering me. Being a mom to the best blessing in my life, my little girl."

Jeezy and Jeannie Mai Go Through Public Divorce

On Sept. 15, news broke that Jeezy has filed for divorce from television show host Jeannie Mai, who he's been married to since 2021 and shares a 1-year-old daughter. A month later, Sno broke his silence on the separation.

"The decision to end this chapter in my life was not made impulsively and comes with a heavy heart," the Atlanta rapper wrote in a statement to XXL. "Despite this, my love and respect for Jeannie remains and the time we spent together holds a cherished place in my heart."

He continued: "Our beautiful daughter is the best gift from our relationship and I am committed to assuring she feels the love and stability she deserves. During this period, I kindly request that you respect our family’s privacy as we focus on healing."

Jeezy has since revealed they tried therapy to save their marriage, to no avail. Most recently, Jeannie Mai reportedly implied in divorce documents that Jeezy was unfaithful. Jeezy has denied the claims.

"Any claim of infidelity on Mr. Jenkins’ behalf are 100 percent false and we have no further statements at this time," his rep said in a statement.

