Jeannie Mai Claims She Didn’t Have Enough Time to Go Over Jeezy Prenuptial Agreement – Report

Jeezy's estranged wife Jeannie Mai is reportedly claiming in court documents that she did not have enough time to go over the rapper's prenuptial agreement before they got married.

Jeezy and Jeannie Mai Divorce Drags On

On Friday (Jan. 19), TMZ reported on the latest update in the Jeezy and Jeannie Mai divorce. According to the celebrity news site, Jeannie Mai is asking the judge presiding over the case to postpone enforcing the prenuptial agreement she signed before marrying the Atlanta rapper in March of 2021. Jeannie reportedly filed the motion in Fulton County Superior Court in Georgia on Thursday (Jan. 18). She claims she signed the prenup paperwork only five days before their wedding and was not able to thoroughly examine the agreement. Her lawyers are also claiming Jeezy did not fully disclose his finances.

XXL has reached out to the Fulton County Superior Court for comment.

Jeezy and Jeannie Mai Go Through Public Divorce

Jeezy filed for divorce from Jeannie Mai after over three years of marriage on Sept. 15, 2023. Both parties have since commented on the split.

"The decision to end this chapter in my life was not made impulsively and comes with a heavy heart," Sno wrote in a statement to XXL almost a month after the divorce was announced. "Despite this, my love and respect for Jeannie remains and the time we spent together holds a cherished place in my heart."

He continued: "Our beautiful daughter is the best gift from our relationship and I am committed to assuring she feels the love and stability she deserves. During this period, I kindly request that you respect our family’s privacy as we focus on healing."

Jeezy later admitted they tried therapy to save their marriage, to no avail. Jeannie has since hinted in court documents that Jeezy may have been unfaithful. She recently claimed she found out about the divorce when the public did.

