Jeannie Mai Seems to Accuse Jeezy of Cheating in Response to Divorce Petition – Report

Jeezy's estranged wife Jeannie Mai seems to be accusing the rapper of cheating in response to his divorce petition.

Jeannie Mai Claims Jeezy Was Unfaithful

On Friday (Dec. 1), TMZ reported an update in the Jeezy and Jeannie Mai divorce saga. According to divorce documents obtained by the celebrity news site, Jeannie seems to be accusing Sno of stepping out during their marriage.

"Wife reserves the right to amend this counterclaim to add other grounds for divorce, but which Wife does not wish to specify herein at this time in the hope this matter can be resolved without having to disclose such conduct publicly," Jeannie's lawyers wrote in the alleged court documents.

He continues: "Wife further shows that the Court should enforce Paragraph 8 of the Prenuptial Agreement regarding infidelity which provides, in pertinent part, that in the event that either party engages in sexual relations, an emotional relationship, or is emotionally or sexually suggestive in communication with a third party via all forms of electronic communications, including but not limited to texting, sexting, Facetiming, social media and/or Direct Messages, shall result in a significant financial penalty upon the adulterous party ..."

XXL has reached out to Jeezy's team for comment.

Jeezy and Jeannie Mai Go Their Separate Ways

Jeezy filed for divorce from Jeannie Mai back in September. The rapper broke his silence on the matter a month later.

"The decision to end this chapter in my life was not made impulsively and comes with a heavy heart," Jeezy wrote in a statement to XXL. "Despite this, my love and respect for Jeannie remains and the time we spent together holds a cherished place in my heart."

He continued: "Our beautiful daughter is the best gift from our relationship and I am committed to assuring she feels the love and stability she deserves. During this period, I kindly request that you respect our family’s privacy as we focus on healing."

During an exclusive interview with Nia Long last month, Jeezy admitted he went to therapy to try and save his marriage, to no avail. He was also adamant in the interview that real men don't cheat.

