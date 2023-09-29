Jeezy and Jeannie Mai's divorce details have started to emerge, and the estranged couple are reportedly experiencing an uncomfortable divorce.

Jeezy and Jeannie Mai Divorce Details Emerge

As reported by TMZ on Friday (Sept. 29), Jeezy and Jeannie Mai are still living together in their home in Georgia. Sources tell the outlet the pair are not speaking, but at times cross paths when they leave the house. They also interact when they have to parent their 1-year-old child Monaco Mai Jenkins, who was born last year.

Jeezy and Jeannie Mai File for Divorce

As previously reported by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 15, Jeezy filed for divorce with the Fulton County Superior Court in Georgia. He revealed that the pair had already separated and that a prenuptial agreement had been signed. Additionally, the Atlanta rapper is seeking joint legal custody of their daughter. The couple have been married for two years, and the pair tied the knot at their Atlanta home in March of 2021.

How Did Jeezy Meet Jeannie Mai?

Jeezy met Jeannie Mai after he was a guest on her syndicated talk show The Real, which ran for eight seasons before its cancelation in 2022. The couple confirmed they were dating in August of 2019 after they were spotted attending the inaugural SnoBall Gala in Atlanta.

Mai spoke fondly about Jeezy during the season six premiere of The Talk in September of 2019, and called the Atlanta rapper "introspective" and "passionate," among other compliments.

"He's incredibly deep; he's a visionary," Mai said in the video below. "He's a great leader. He’s an amazing servant to his community. Getting to know J, you guys know him as Jeezy, has been one of the most beautiful experiences of my life," she added.

Watch Jeannie Mai speak about Jeezy below.

Watch Jeannie Mai Explained How She Met Jeezy on The Talk Below