Gucci Mane Regrets Dissing Jeezy’s Dead Associate During Verzuz Hits Battle

Gucci Mane had a viral moment during his 2020 Verzuz hits battle with Jeezy where he infamously dissed Da Snowman's dead associate. Now, Guwop sees the error of his ways.

On Sunday (Sept. 25), Gucci Mane spoke at the Rap Radar Live panel at the 2022 Revolt Summit. During the sit-down, Wop recounted the wild outburst where he referenced killing Jeezy’s late associate, Henry “Pookie Loc” Lee Clark III, during the battle.

"I didn’t know when I got on the stage, that was gonna happen. [That] I was gonna say that," Gucci Mane explained. "I ain’t go up there thinking, ‘I’m bringing negative energy.’ It just really came out."

He continued, "I say what I mean. So my thing was, if I was bad enough to say it in the studio, I’m bad enough to say it in your face. That's just how I felt personally."

Gucci went on to say he kicked himself for the low-blow afterward.

"When I left, I felt like, ‘Damn. I wish I wouldn’t have said what I said.' But at the same time, I was like, 'I'm glad that we [performed 'So Icy' at the end]. It shows I'm evolving. I'm growing up. I ain't the same."

Gucci Mane and Jeezy faced off in an epic Verzuz battle in November of 2020, which, considering their storied beef, was an accomplishment in itself. However, during the battle, Gucci Mane played his 2012 Jeezy diss song "The Truth," where he raps about killing Pookie Loc, who Gucci shot and killed during an attempted robbery that was allegedly prompted by Jeezy in 2005. Gucci Mane was initially arrested and charged with murder for the death. The charges were later dropped due to insufficient evidence after Gucci claimed self-defense.

"Put that nigga ass in the dirt," Gucci said onstage at the Verzuz. "Smoking on Pookie Loc tonight. Send some more, I’ma send ’em back the same way … In a box."'

Gucci Mane faced criticism for the move. Pookie Loc's son even called out the Atlanta rapper and claimed he was getting death threats following the battle. Back in July, Gucci Mane released the song "Dissin the Dead" where he denounced the growing practice of dissing dead people on songs.

Watch Gucci Mane Show Regret for His Verzuz Outburst and the Entire Jeezy Verzuz Battle Below