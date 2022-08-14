Donald Trump Hires Gucci Mane’s Lawyer to Represent Him in Georgia Criminal Case – Report

Donald Trump's legal eagle in his ongoing criminal investigation in Georgia is famous for representing rappers like Gucci Mane, Cardi B and Migos.

According to a New York Times article, published on Thursday (Aug. 11), Donald Trump has hired Drew Findling to represent him in a criminal inquiry into election interference in Georgia. Findling is no stranger to handling big criminal cases, especially for high-profile rappers.

In the past, Findling, who also goes by the hashtag #BillionDollarLawyer, has represented a bevy of hip-hop superstars including Gucci, Cardi, Boosie BadAzz and DaBaby.

Most recently, he represented YFN Lucci in his criminal case. In January of 2021, the Atlanta rhymer surrendered to police and was hit with several criminal charges including murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony (person of another). The case stems from Lucci’s alleged involvement in the December 2020 murder of an Atlanta man.

In regards to Donald Trump's legal case in Georgia, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is accusing the former president of trying to pressure Georgia officials to overturn the state's 2020 election results by allegedly scheming to send a roster of fake pro-Trumpers in place of those won by President Joe Biden.

In a statement to Business Insider, Drew Findling believes the D.A.’s criminal investigation is invalid and politically motivated.

"I am a passionate advocate against injustice and will not deny that; however, where I see a misuse and abuse of power I feel compelled to act," he said. "I may differ politically from many of my clients, but that doesn't change my commitment to defend against wrongful investigations."

Judging by Findling's handling of criminal cases for several rappers, Donald Trump appears to be in good legal hands.

