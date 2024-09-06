Jeezy’s Ex-Wife Jeannie Mai Claims Rapper Isn’t Giving Up $500,000 for Their Child, Cars and More in Divorce Settlement – Report

After finalizing their divorce three months ago, Jeezy and his ex-wife, Jeannie Mai, are back in court. This time, Jeannie has alleged that Jeezy has not fulfilled his financial obligations as stipulated in their divorce settlement.

Jeezy's Ex-Wife Accuses Him of Not Paying $500,000 in Divorce Settlement

According to a TMZ report, published on Thursday (Sept. 5), Jeezy's ex-wife, Jeannie Mai, has accused him of failing to provide the financial support for their child and more. In court documents obtained by the media website, Jeannie alleged that the Atlanta rapper has not paid $4,000 for daycare costs and school tuition for their 2-year-old daughter, Monaco.

Furthermore, the television personality alleged that Jeezy has failed to deposit at least $500,000 into an interest-bearing account, transferring the titles of two cars and covering four months' worth of her rent.

According to Jeannie, she claimed that her divorce settlement stipulated that she would receive a 2021 Range Rover and a 2022 Ford Bronco after their divorce. However, she alleged that Jeezy has not yet transferred the titles of these vehicles to her, which has prevented her from insuring them and delayed her ability to have the Bronco transported from Atlanta to Los Angeles. Jeannie also needs $92,417.39 to cover nearly four months of rent payments.

Jeannie claimed she reached out to Jeezy's team regarding the terms of their divorce settlement but hasn't heard back from them since July.

XXL has reached out to Jeezy's attorney for comment.

Jeezy and Jeannie Mai Ends Messy Divorce

Jeezy and Jeannie Mai officially parted ways back in June. According to court documents obtained by XXL, the former The Real co-host and the ATL rapper, born Jay Wayne Jenkins, finalized their divorce on June 12 in Georgia's Fulton County Superior Court.

The three-year marriage between the couple ended in a divorce settlement that addressed child support and establishes a permanent parenting plan for their daughter, Monaco. The specific terms of the settlement are confidential and will not likely be disclosed.

Although Jeezy was the one who filed for divorce in September of 2023, the proceedings were anything but amicable. Jeannie accused Jeezy of infidelity during their marriage and claimed he never fully disclosed the magnitude of his finances. During their contentious divorce battle, Jeannie also voiced concerns about Jeezy's irresponsible handling of firearms at their residence. She felt that his possession of weapons in the household jeopardized the safety of their young daughter, Monaco.

