More People Watched Gucci Mane and Jeezy’s Verzuz Battle Than MTV’s VMAs, The Voice and More: Report

The main event that was Gucci Mane and Jeezy's Verzuz battle last week brought in astronomical viewership numbers. In fact, the highly anticipated face-off was watched by more people than those tuning in to the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards and NBC's The Voice.

On Saturday (Nov. 21), the official Verzuz Instagram page announced the news in a post, which also contains the total number of viewers Guwop and the Snowman garnered when they went toe-to-toe for the hits battle at Magic City in Atlanta on Nov. 19. They had reportedly over 1.8 million concurrent viewers and more than 5.5 million viewers. Altogether, 9.1 million people apparently watched the event.

"This viewership number from last night actually makes Verzuz bigger in ratings than the MTV VMA’s, NBC’s The Voice, the Billboard Awards, the CMA’s, the Latin Grammy’s, Dancing With the Stars or The Masked Singer respectively on any given night for those primetime shows this year," the caption reports of the viewership numbers.

The IG post also reads, "WOW. The numbers are officially in, and a huge thanks to all of you who tuned in as we broke our all-time livestream viewership record on Thursday night with the first episode of season two of Verzuz. On a minimum level, 9.1 MILLION people watched this epic, legendary showdown between @jeezy and @laflare1017 (As we saw across the country, there was a new phenomenon of Verzuz viewing parties, so that figure is not including those who gathered in large numbers together 🙏🏾😷)."

Back in August, the VMAs did a socially-distant awards show amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and according to Variety, a total of 6.4 million people tuned in.

Meanwhile, The Voice's fall premiere in 2019 was the show's most watched episode with 8.93 million viewers, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

THR also reports that this year's Billboard Awards had 3.71 million viewers, the Country Music Awards had 7.08 million viewers, the Latin Grammys received 2.12 million, Dancing With the Stars had a three-year premiere high of 8.12 million back in September and The Masked Singer's highest viewership was 7.2 million viewers.