A Gucci Mane and Jeezy Verzuz Battle Is Happening

Timbaland and Swizz Beatz's Verzuz platform will kick off season two with a battle of epic proportions when former adversaries Gucci Mane and Jeezy go toe to toe later this week.

Originally scheduled to be T.I. vs Jeezy, it appears there is now a change of plans. Instead, Jeezy will battle Gucci on the initially scheduled date. On Nov. 14, Guwop posted the Verzuz announcement on his Instagram page, confirming he would be taking on Da Snowman on Nov. 19.

"Tell buddy Get ready Thursday Nov 19 @verzuztv Trap God vs Snowcone ❄️," Gucci captioned the announcement.

The new Verzuz battle was also confirmed by Jeezy, who posted the same photo on his IG page along with the caption, "SAY lil guwop SEE YOU ON THE 19th. DON’T SEND YA CLONE! BIG SNO⛄️ #R2."

T.I. also cosigned the move that Gucci and Jeezy would now be competing against one another instead of him. "Now THIS.... Is what the people wants to see‼️" he commented on IG. "@therealswizzz @timbaland @jeezy @laflare1017 Trap Muzik salutes y'all. @verzuztv 11-19-2020."

This battle has even bigger significance than others considering the rappers' past. Originally allies who collaborated on the single "So Icy" in 2005, tensions over the track led to a long-standing beef between Gucci Mane and Jeezy that reportedly turned violent. Gucci apparently blocked Jeezy from putting the track on his debut album. Shortly after the falling out, Jeezy put out the 2005 diss song "Stay Strapped," on which he raps, "Even his own mama know Radric Davis a bitch! (Yeah)/To be honest, nigga, there's nothin' Gucci about chu, (What)/You pussy, nigga everythin's coochie about chu (That's right)."

Weeks later, on May 10, 2005, four men attempted to rob Gucci while he was at a dancer's home in Decatur, Ga. Gucci shot and killed one of the men, Henry "Pookie Loc" Clark, who had ties to Jeezy's Corporate Thugz Entertainment label. Gucci turned himself in to police and eventually beat the charges after claiming self-defense.

Seemingly, no love has been gained over the years between the two rappers who have taken jabs at each other and never reunited despite fans' hopes that it will happen someday. Over the summer of 2020, Jeezy revealed that he would like to have a real conversation with Gucci about their past animosity. It is unclear if that talk ever happened. Last week, Jeezy told The Breakfast Club that he asked Swizz to reach out to Gucci about doing a Verzuz battle, but Guwop respectfully declined. It looks like Mr. 1017 has changed his mind.

The second season of Verzuz is setting up to be something special. OutKast vs. A Tribe Called Quest has also been announced.

See Twitter reactions to the Gucci Mane and Jeezy Verzuz battle below.