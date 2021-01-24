Swizz Beatz Wants to Arrange a Tupac Shakur and The Notorious B.I.G. Verzuz Battle

Timbaland and Swizz Beatz's Verzuz battle events started off as a dope music-related respite from the coronavirus pandemic and quarantine last year and has turned into a viable institution. The two super producers want to continue to elevate the platform with more enticing battles and have plans to arrange a hip-hop match made in Heaven, literally.

On Thursday (Jan. 21), Tim and Swizzy appeared on the ESPN talk show Jalen & Jacoby on which they discussed putting together a posthumous battle between Tupac Shakur and The Notorious B.I.G. While discussing popularity of the Verzuz machine over the last several months, the topic of dream battles came up. Swizz spelled out the possibility of putting an event together with the late rap icons.

"My dream one...I wanna figure out how to do ’Pac and Biggie in a way that the people are gon' love it," Swizz offered.

Timbaland chimed in saying he already had something in mind. "I got you on that," he told Swizz. "I got the idea. I'ma call you later."

’Pac and Biggie, who both died in drive-by shootings half-a-year apart in 1996 and 1997, respectively, had a well-documented complicated past where they went from friends to foes. However, they are considered two of raps all-time greats. A well calculated Verzuz battle with the right people involved that highlights the rappers' great musical contributions and not their beef could be epic.

Verzuz, which pits two artists against each other in a friendly battle of hit songs, has definitely been holding it down for urban music heads. The first season featured DMX vs. Snoop Dogg, Monica vs. Brandy, Fabolous vs. Jadakiss, 2 Chainz vs. Rick Ross, Bounty Killer vs. Beenie Man, Nelly vs. Ludacris and more. The second season kicked off with a must-see battle between former foes Gucci Mane and Jeezy. Most recently, singers Ashanti and Keyshia Cole squared off. There are reports U.G.K vs. 8Ball & MJG, and OutKast vs. A Tribe Called Quest might happen as well.