50 Cent Clowns Floyd Mayweather After Jake Paul Altercation

50 Cent is back to trolling his longtime rival Floyd Mayweather.

On Thursday (May 6), following the now-viral press conference in which internet personality Jake Paul and Floyd Mayweather got into a physical altercation while advertising Mayweather's upcoming fight on June 6 with Jake's brother Logan Paul, 50 Cent decided to poke fun at Floyd.

The 45-year-old rapper clowned the undefeated boxer for seemingly getting punked by the YouTube star while simultaneously commenting on Mayweather's lack of a fresh haircut at the media event.

"👀WTF going on, on champ head 😆I heard he had his pubic hairs put on his face. Lol #bransoncognac#lecheminduroi," Fif wrote in the caption of a photo from the press conference.

Floyd is seen rocking a scruffy and grown-out haircut and beard in the image 50 shared.

According to TMZ Sports yesterday, the heated exchange apparently stems from Mayweather calling the Paul brothers "fake fighters" and saying that he'd fight both of them in the same night. The June 6 showdown between the formerly retired boxer and Logan Paul will take place at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.

50 Cent has made similar comments about Floyd's beard in the past. "LMAO," 50 wrote in a post back in January, including three laughing emojis. He continued, "He took hair from his ass and put it on his face. LOL WTF is really going on Champ?"

Fif bashing Floyd's appearance this time comes after the 44-year-old professional fighter and Jake Paul came to blows after Paul snatched Floyd's hat from his head during the press conference. Floyd immediately flew into a rage and allegedly punched Jake Paul in the face. The YouTuber, however, insists he was hit by one of Floyd's security guards.

Jake Paul later taunted Floyd by getting the words "gotcha hat" tattooed on his shin, along with an image of a cap.

50's latest diss is one of many issued by the rapper to Floyd Mayweather. The two entertainers have a long history of throwing shade back-and-forth and their feud has lasted for nearly a decade.

Back in February, Floyd Mayweather confirmed he would be interested in fighting 50 Cent in an exhibition boxing match at the end of 2021. 50 later spoke about the potential fight between the two men and declined the offer.

In case you missed the altercation between Floyd Mayweather and Jake Paul, check it out below.

Eva Marie Uzcategui / AFP, Getty Images

