50 Cent Appears to Throw Shot at The Game After Winning Emmy for Super Bowl Halftime Performance

50 Cent is back trolling on Instagram again—this time he went after his former G-Unit artist The Game. Last night, 50 appeared to throw a couple of shots at the Compton, Calif. rapper after winning an Emmy trophy for his 2022 Super Bowl LVI halftime performance.

On Saturday (Sept. 4), after winning the Emmy Award for Outstanding Variety Special (Live) for The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show, 50 Cent jumped on his Instagram page and posted a dated photo of The Game with the caption, "No caption needed," along with laughing emojis. The post has since been deleted.

Apparently, The Game caught wind of Fif’s post and shared an old picture of the New York rhymer wearing an unbuttoned shirt and a loose tie with the caption, "No caption needed," along with three laughing emojis. He also added the hashtags #SpicyAssNigga and #whatYoEyeBrowDoin along with a chill pepper emoji. The Game then deleted his post as well.

Of course, 50 had to get the last laugh. The Power co-creator went on his IG page and posted a .Gif of himself laughing as he drives off in his car with the caption, "Oh no, [sad face emoji] I'm sorry you don’t get one [trophy emoji]. Then the first week 18k, if you need someone to talk to i’m here for you. LOL."

As you may know, The Game felt like he was purposely snubbed from performing at the 2022 Super Bowl LVI Halftime show. "The real reason I wasn’t on the Super Bowl [halftime show] is because I’m not a safe artist," he said on the I Am Athlete podcast. "They went with the safe artists."

"The fucking Rams was in the Super Bowl, bro" he continued. "L.A., L.A., L.A. all around the Super Bowl and I didn’t get the call. I was hurt by that."

Dr. Dre, who produced and performed at the Super Bowl LVI halftime show, along with Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige and 50 Cent all won Emmy awards for their fantastic performance at the historic event back in February.

Meanwhile, Em is now one award away from an EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony) - all he needs is a Tony to become the first rapper to join a small group of EGOT-ers that include John Legend and Jennifer Hudson.

